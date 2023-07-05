FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — Police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old male who was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Fort Dodge.

A 911 call came in around 9:44 p.m. about someone being shot in the area of S 15th St. and 4th Ave. S, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. When officers arrived they found a juvenile male in the roadway. He had been shot multiple times.

Officers started life-saving efforts until medics arrived at the scene, but FDPD says the teen was ultimately pronounced dead.

Investigators processed the scene and are continuing to investigate.

The name of the victim is not being released until FDPD assures the next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information on the incident you can contact police at 515-573-1424 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 515-573‐1444.