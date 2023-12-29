FORT DODGE, Iowa — A death investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Friday morning.

At around 5:16 a.m. the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they found a man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Fort Dodge Police investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police department at (515)573-1424 or the Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.