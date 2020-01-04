Fort Dodge police identify man found dead during domestic disturbance investigation

Iowa News

by: WHO-TV STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a death after being called to a domestic disturbance Thursday night.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of Ave. D about a female and male possibly involved in a physical assault.

When officers arrived, they met with a female who had left the residence but stayed in the area to talk to police. While speaking with the woman, other officers found 51-year-old Fort Dodge resident Dorrell S. Jackson on the lawn of 116 Avenue D. Medical treatment was started immediately, but Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they’ve determined Jackson was likely run over by a vehicle.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case and the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death. No charges have been filed in connection with the case at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fort Dodge Fire Department assisted the Fort Dodge Police Department at the scene.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.