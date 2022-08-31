FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Fort Dodge announced the arrest of a man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.

Gerson Marroquin, 18, of Eagle Grove, was arrested Tuesday in the investigation. He is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, and indecent contact with a child, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

The investigation into Marroquin began after police took a report on August 15 about the possible sexual abuse of a child.

The Fort Dodge Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to look into the incident. If you have information on this case, you’re asked to contact Fort Dodge police or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.