FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — Fort Dodge is still mourning two teenagers shot and killed in the city last month. A community meeting Wednesday hoped to find ways to stop the teenage violence before another young Dodger is buried.

Next Gen Fort Dodge held its first community forum at the Rides Banquet Hall Wednesday night. Concerned parents utilized the open mic and called on the people in the crowd to hold Fort Dodge’s young people accountable.

“What are we going to do to take the community back,” asked Fort Dodge parent Angela Davis, who said her own daughter was injured in a shooting in town. “It was not like this ten years ago. These folks are running around here…these little kids. They have guns like they have skateboards.”

Next Gen Fort Dodge formed last month after the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Patrick Walker and Adrian Grover, also 18 years old.

Teenagers did not have a presence at Wednesday’s brainstorming session. Instead, the loudest voices were parents who saw their own children go down dangerous roads.

“I am the one who put my son in jail, as sad as that is,” said parent Angela Jondle-Howard. “We want to save our people from their own selves. Are we going to the doors of those kids who are shooting on North 9th Street and asking, ‘How can we help you get your son off the street so he doesn’t die?'”

“My 15-year-old son bragged about stealing someone’s weed, and I told him that will get him shot,” said parent Rachel Rowe. “I personally reached out to my school’s resource officer. He met with my son three days later and scared the crap out of him. Let’s start ratting out our children. I’m sorry I said that if my son ends up seeing this, but at the end of the day I think we saved him from either going to jail or getting shot.”

The group is still trying to find solutions, but several speakers shared concerns about a lack of resources and opportunities for children and teenagers in Fort Dodge.

Next Gen Fort Dodge hopes to meet again soon.