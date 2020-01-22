Closings
Fort Dodge officers left woman with man accused of killing her

This undated booking photo provided by the Webster County Jail shows Mark Russell. Russell is charged with murder in the slaying of Angela McLeod. (Webster County Jail via AP)

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – Police say a man killed a woman at an Iowa home about an hour after officers went there to check on a domestic dispute but left without making an arrest or removing anyone from the tense scene.

Mark Russell is charged with murder in the beating death of Angela McLeod.

Police say officers couldn’t determine who was the aggressor, and McLeod and her daughter didn’t ask that Russell be forced to leave.

Russell and McLeod told the officers they could resolve their problems without criminal charges.

Police say he used a golf club to kill her after the officers left.

