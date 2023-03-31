FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are looking for a murder suspect after a deadly shooting Thursday night in Fort Dodge.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 7th Ave. N. just before 10:00 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Nicole Reza of Fort Dodge unresponsive in a parking lot. Officers began life-saving efforts but Reza did not survive.

The investigation led authorities to issue an arrest warrant on a first-degree murder charge for 27-year-old Adarius Keshawn Clayton of Fort Dodge. Police said Clayton is 5’9″ and weighs 190 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his location, contact law enforcement immediately or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers (515) 573‐1444.