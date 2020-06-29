Fort Dodge man sentenced 25 years federal prison in relation to meth distribution ring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for operating a methamphetamine distribution ring in the Dubuque area from 2013-2014.

Brian Ausborn, 48, was given the prison term after a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after previously convicted of a serious drug felony.

According to a press release, in a plea agreement, Ausborn admitted he worked with other people over two years to make trips to buy large amounts of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was then redistributed in the Dubuque area. Ausborn had previously been convicted of felony drug charges in Black Hawk County, Polk County, and Calhoun County in Iowa.

Ausborn was sentenced in Cedar Rapids. He was sentenced to 300 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He must serve 10 years of supervised release after the prison term.

Latest Stories