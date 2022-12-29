FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan L. Shutt, 36, has been charged with second-degree arson. Shutt is being held at the Webster County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

At around 2:59 p.m., the Fort Dodge Police Department and the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire in the 600 block of South 14th Street.

Officers in the area made contact with Shutt and one other male who matched the description given to police by witnesses. According to the witness, both males had left the area of the home after it caught on fire. The second male’s identity has not been released.

According to court records, Shutt was found with black soot on his hands and face and also smelled of smoke. Court records also state that the damage to the home is estimated to be more than $750.

No injuries occurred during the fire, the police department said.