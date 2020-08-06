Fort Dodge man accused of murdering wife

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A Fort Dodge man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of his wife is now in custody after being arrested early Thursday morning.

A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department states 43-year-old Justin Hurdel was taken into custody after a call about an suspicious male in the area of Quail Ave/P59 and Nelson Ave came in at around 6:50 a.m. The description of the male matched Hurdel.

Fort Dodge police, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and began a search. Nothing was found immediately but a K9 was deployed where the man had originally been reported and it was able to track a scent to a nearby shed, where Hurdel was found.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Hurdel was taken to a local hospital for injuries he received prior to his arrest and police say he will be booked into the Webster County Jail after receiving treatment.

Police say Hurdel killed his wife, 38-year-old Maggie Hurdel, at a home in the 500 block of South 19th Street. Emergency responders were called to the address after receiving a call shortly after 2:00 p.m. about a woman that had been shot.

Officers found Maggie Hurdel unresponsive when they arrived, and life-saving efforts were performed but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially sought Justin Hurdel for questioning in the shooting but Wednesday night they issued an arrest warrant for first degree murder.

A vehicle believed to have fled the scene right after the shooting was located along South River Road Wednesday afternoon, but he was not found in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information about the shooting, contact law enforcement.

Latest Stories