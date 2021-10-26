Fort Dodge man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend to cause a miscarriage

DESOTO, IOWA (WHO) — A Fort Dodge man is in the Dallas County jail, accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to cause a miscarriage.

Michael Canady, 31, was arrested on Saturday at the Edgewater Motel in DeSoto after his girlfriend called 911 to report an assault.

The victim told police that Canady hit her in the face and head – even biting her face – and hit her multiple times in the abdomen. She says Canady was trying to cause a miscarriage of their unborn child and told her he hoped she died.

Police say the woman’s face was swollen and she had a bite mark on her cheek.

Canady is facing a list of charges including felony charges of domestic abuse and willful injury. Police say Canady and the victim are known to have a history of verbal domestic fights.