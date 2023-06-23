FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — A tragic shooting claimed the life of 14-year-old Dakari James last Saturday. He was shot by one of his close friends, after a disagreement. That friend, 19-year-old Isaac Bachman now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Friends, already on edge after a series of shooting events in town, wanted to do something to help the James family. His mother does not have enough money for the funeral. So friends have set up a lemonade stand to donate to the effort.

“He was such a good respectful kid. He was very reserved, very respectful, and very quiet,” said Alyssa Castillo, of Fort Dodge, who is organizing the fundraiser. “My daughter called me, I was out of town and she was crying and she had told me that Dakari had been shot and I had to pull over on the side of the road, because it just broke me. It was heartbreaking.”

On the first day the lemonade stand raised $600. On day two, it was busy again with thirsty lemonade buyers, some just came to give cash, not needing any lemonade.

“As parents want our kids to do better we don’t want our kids we don’t want to lose our kids to gun violence,” said Castillo. “The gun violence, it won’t stop and so we want to try to make a statement. We want these kids to understand that guns are not the way to go.”

Leila Castillo was a good friend of Dakari. She will be in 10th grade this year at Fort Dodge Senior High.

“I really don’t like it, this person really took an innocent person‘s life and it’s just not right,” said Leila.

“An innocent child lost his life over something simple that could’ve been discussed,” said Alyssa. “We as parents want our kids to do better we don’t want to lose our kids to gun violence.”

Funds raised will go to a Go Fund Me to help the family with funeral expenses.