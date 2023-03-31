DES MOINES, IOWA — The suspect in a homicide investigation in Fort Dodge took his own life during a confrontation with police in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. Fort Dodge Police announced Thursday night that they were searching for Adarius Clayton after a fatal shooting there.

According to Des Moines Police, officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and the US Marshals Service had tracked Clayton from Fort Dodge to the metro area. He was spotted in a vehicle parked at a gas station on NE 14th Street, just north of Interstate 35-80. As officers approached him, he started backing the car up. He then pulled a gun and shot and killed himself. No officers fired a weapon.

Clayton was wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Nicole Reza. She died after being found on Thursday night suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot in Fort Dodge.