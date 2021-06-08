Former VP Mike Pence to speak at Iowa event

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Iowa next month.

Pence is set to speak at the 2021 FAMiLY leadership Summit on July 16 in Des Moines. The event is hosted each year by the family leader, a conservative Christian group in Iowa. The event will take place at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

“We are grateful to once again welcome nationally prominent voices and leaders to Iowa for the FAMiLY Leadership Summit,” says Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The FAMiLY Leader. “From pastors, authors, and entertainers to thought leaders and elected officials, the Summit’s star-studded lineups through the years are a recognition of the prominence Iowa plays in the national discussion and the unique stage the Summit provides to explore how faith impacts every sphere of life.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will also speak at the event.