Another lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon against landlord Andrew Wold and multiple businesses in connection with the partial collapse of a downtown Davenport apartment building on May 28. The incident killed three people and leaving other people without a home or possessions.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

Former tenant Broc A. Nelson names as defendants Andrew Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC; Andrew Wold Investments, LLC: Village Property Management, LLC; Select Structural Engineering, LLC.: Bi-State Masonry, Inc.; City of Davenport; Waukee Investments I, LLC: and Parkwild Properties, LC, according to Scott County Court documents filed Tuesday.

Nelson lived at The Davenport, and alleges the residents who survived the partial collapse around 5 p.m. “are now left without homes, any of their possessions, and they continue and will continue to suffer from the physical and psychological damage that has been inflicted upon them by this disaster done to their homes,” the suit says.

On the day of the building collapse, a section of the brick facade of the west exterior wall began to fall, stripping away the west exterior walls vertical and lateral supports. “In the minutes and seconds following, more bricks crumbled and fell out of the bottom of the wall causing even more volatility in the wall’s structural support,” the suit says.

“As sections of this west wall continued to fall out, the wall became unstable and the useless support braces in the area of the collapse began to bend more and more, due to the cumulative load that was bearing down upon that section of the disintegrating west facade wall. As numerous sections of brick continued to fall from the wall, the wall lost its structural support and the brick wall fully collapsed upon itself,” Nelson says in the suit.

The City of Davenport confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

At the time of the collapse, Nelson was in his apartment unit relaxing. “He had just ordered a pizza for his one day off work for the week,” he says in the suit. He heard a tremendously loud noise, the building shook, and the power went out, with the alarms beginning to sound.

“Plaintiff was thrown around by the force from the collapse and then looked out his window and saw only dust. He thought the entire building was coming down, including the area he was in, so terrified, he made his way out of his apartment,” the suit says.

Nelson and other people scrambled to get out of the building and make their way down the stairs to escape. Nelson inhaled dust, debris and asbestos that filled the Davenport Hotel building, according to the suit.

According to the suit, Nelson says he also inhaled gas emitted following the collapse, and had contusions, specifically to his back area; aches and pains; and significant emotional and psychological injuries resulting from the incident, “including but not limited to severe post-traumatic stress disorder and other emotional injuries, the full extent which is yet to be determined; past and future pain and suffering, past and future loss of normal life, past and future loss of earnings and wages, and past and future loss of earning capacity as well as past and future medical expenses.”

He also lost possessions he will never recover because of the demolition of the building, he says in the suit.

The defendants, he says in the suit, could “unquestionably foresee” that a negligent performance of their duties would expose the tenants, including Nelson, to the risk of physical harm as well as emotional distress. He add that he was hit with falling debris and drywall as he made his way down the stairs and out of the building.

He asks for a jury trial, and asks the court for a judgment on his behalf and against the defendants “in an amount that will fairly and adequately compensate him for the damages described herein, as well as punitive damages, together with interest and costs provided by law.”