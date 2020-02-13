Former teacher pleads guilty to fraud in union theft case

WATERLOO, Iowa (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) — A former Waterloo teacher accused of stealing money from the teachers union has pleaded guilty.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Anthony Dehl entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The charge: wire fraud.

It carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

His sentencing date has not yet been set. Prosecutors say Dehl took more than $54,000 from the union’s accounts over about five years when he was the union’s treasurer.

Authorities say he spent some of it on gambling.

Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.