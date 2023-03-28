DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Iowa State Auditor is taking on a new role as the Director of the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday the appointment of Mary Mosiman to the position. Mosiman had been serving as the department’s Deputy Director and Tax Management Division Administrator. She’ll begin duties in her new role Wednesday.

“Mary’s leadership of the department’s tax division and her service as co-sponsor of a multi-year tax modernization effort have prepared her well to serve as director of this critical state department,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Mosiman, a Republican, was Iowa’s State Auditor between May 2013 and December 2018. She was defeated by Democrat Rob Sand, the current State Auditor, in 2018.

Kraig Paulsen has served a dual role as the director of the IDR as well as the Iowa Department of Management since taking on the latter position in October 2021. With Mosiman’s appointment, Gov. Reynolds said Paulsen will remain as the head of the IDM and be able to focus on implementing her government alignment initiative.