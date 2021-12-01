Former news anchor elected Cedar Rapids mayor in runoff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former television news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell has been elected mayor of Cedar Rapids.

O’Donnell garnered 68% of the vote to businesswoman Amara Andrews’ 32% in Tuesday’s runoff election.

The runoff was triggered when no candidate reached a majority 50% of the vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

O’Donnell will take office in January at the end of incumbent Mayor Brad Hart’s term.

O’Donnell is a former news anchor for television station KGAN and is chief executive of Iowa-based women’s leadership group Women Lead Change.

