DES MOINES, IOWA — Jan Mickelson, the conservative radio host who filled the airwaves for decades behind the mic at WHO Radio, has passed away at the age of 74. Mickelson’s wife, Suzy, announced his passing on social media.

Mickelson hosted a highly-rated talk show for decades before a stroke forced him off the air in 2015. He eventually made a limited return one year later before retiring and moving to the state of Nevada.

iHeartMedia Market President Joel McCrea – Mickelson’s longtime manager at WHO Radio – released this statement on the station’s website: