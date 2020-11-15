Former Iowa U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen has died

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least a government shutdown is off the table. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated pre-election session, hopes are fading for a pandemic relief bill, or much else. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen who represented Iowa in Washington D.C. in the early 1980s has died.

The 91-year-old Republican died Friday at a hospice facility in Bettendorf, Iowa. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Jepsen served the state well during his single term in the Senate from 1979 to 1985.

While in Congress, Jepsen led the Joint Economic Committee of Congress and served on the Armed Services and Agriculture committees.

After losing his re-election bid to Democrat Tom Harkin, Jepsen was appointed chairman of the National Credit Union Administration Board and helped oversee more than 14,000 credit unions nationwide from 1985 until 1993.