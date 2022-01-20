WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A former central Iowa television news anchor and reporter has announced her campaign for Iowa House District 28.

Sonya Heitshusen, who previously worked at WHO 13 and WOI, announced Thursday she’s running for the House district that includes part of southeast Dallas County — comprised of Van Meter, Adel, and parts of West Des Moines.

State lawmakers approved redistricting maps in 2021 that mean much of current House District 19, which is now represented by Republican Carter Nordman, will be part of House District 28 during the next election cycle.

In a statement released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Heitshusen said, “I’m running for the Iowa House because it’s time to turn the page on the bitter, divisive politics of today. We need new leaders who will listen to Iowans, gather the facts, and use their stories to bring meaningful change to their everyday lives.”

Heitshusen grew up on a family farm in eastern Iowa and earned her degree in Journalism at Iowa State University.

“I’m committed to fighting for livable wages, affordable healthcare, returning Iowa’s educational system to number one in the country, and clean air and water for every resident of Dallas County and every Iowan,” Heitshusen said.