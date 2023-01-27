ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — A metro social justice professional and former Equity Coordinator for the Des Moines Public School District has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

Clarence Isaiah McGee

Clarence Isaiah McGee, 43, was arrested Thursday on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, according to Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department. McGee, who is known professionally by his middle name, was booked into the Polk County Jail.

Court documents filed in the case said the charge stemmed from an incident that happened in an Ankeny residence in the early morning hours of April 24, 2022. McGee and Michelle Plautz, who is listed as a co-defendant in the criminal complaint, are accused of getting into the victim’s bed and engaging in consensual sex while the victim was sleeping and unaware of what was happening. The complaint said McGee then performed a non-consensual sex act against the victim.

Sgt. Schneden said Plautz is facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary connected to the case. Police are still trying to locate her so she can be arrested.

A preliminary hearing for McGee has been scheduled for February 16. A no-contact order was also issued to protect the victim.

McGee is a former consultant for the Iowa Department of Education as well as the former interim director of the Iowa Department of Human Rights.

He is also a current member of Ankeny’s Human Rights Commission. We reached out to the City of Ankeny for comment on McGee’s arrest but the city declined to release a statement.