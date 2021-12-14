DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) — A former postal employee convicted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of checks was sentenced to federal prison.

Amy Jurisic, 38, currently of Carterville, Georiga, and previous from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 14 guilty plea to one count of mail theft.

Evidence shown during the hearing showed that Jurisic worked as a postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office in 2017 and 2018. Starting in June 2017 and lasting until at least October 2018, she was accused of stealing more than 60 pieces of mail.

Jurisic specifically stole mail that had checks made out to a business located in Dubuque.

According to a press release, evidence showed she would send the checks to a person in Chicago who was a part of a check-cashing operation. The operation would change the names on the check and attempt to deposit them into different bank accounts.

Jurisic was convicted for taking nearly $650,000 in checks. About $62,000 was deposited into bank accounts, but the other checks were flagged as fraudulent, and the banks did not process them.