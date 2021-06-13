Former Iowa officials sues Reynolds over ouster in 2019

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. At a 2019 event, Reynolds auctioned off an afternoon of her time to the highest bidder to raise money for her top campaign donors’ charity. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services is suing Gov. Kim Reynolds over his ouster in 2019.

Jerry Foxhoven alleges in his lawsuit that Reynolds fired him because he questioned if it was legal to pay one of her aides with Medicaid funds.

When Reynolds fired Foxhoven, she initially said only that she wanted the department to go in a new direction.

Foxhoven contends in the lawsuit filed this week that he was fired after he raised questions about why a Reynolds’ aide was being partially paid with Medicaid funds.

The governor’s spokesman, Pat Garrett, declined to comment on the lawsuit Friday.