Former Iowa high school coach charged with sexual abuse

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Iowa high school coach faces charges of sexual abuse following an investigation by authorities.

According to a release, Aaron Koester, 36, has been arrested following an investigation by the Albia Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Koester, who is a former high school coach, has been charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse against a minor. The charges against Koester include two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

These charges are not the result of interactions Koester had as a coach.

Koester of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by Indiana authorities on September 3 and extradited to the Monroe County Jail on September 5. Koester was booked in the Monroe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

This investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible.