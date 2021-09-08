Former Iowa high school coach charged with sexual abuse

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Iowa high school coach faces charges of sexual abuse following an investigation by authorities.

According to a release, Aaron Koester, 36, has been arrested following an investigation by the Albia Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Koester, who is a former high school coach, has been charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse against a minor. The charges against Koester include two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

These charges are not the result of interactions Koester had as a coach.

Koester of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by Indiana authorities on September 3 and extradited to the Monroe County Jail on September 5. Koester was booked in the Monroe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

This investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News