IOWA — Cody Ince, a former starter on the offensive line for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has passed away in his home state of Wisconsin at the age of 23. According to an online obituary, Ince passed away ‘unexpectedly’ at his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday. No cause of death was listed.

Ince played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2018-2021, including a redshirt year. Ince was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2020 by coaches and the media and a was second team All-Big Ten in the 2021 preseason rankings.

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz shared this statement on news of Ince’s passing: