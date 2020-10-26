Former Iowa governor praises Gov. Reynolds for state unemployment numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa – While Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds attended campaign events for Senator Joni Ernst and President Donald Trump, former Governor and former Ambassador to China Terry Branstad praised Reynolds’ leadership when it comes to the economy.

“Even now, the state of Iowa’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7 percent. one of the lowest in the country. It says a lot for what Governor Reynolds and the Republican legislature have done,” Branstad said Sunday.

Brandstad said he believes the economic recovery will also help President Donald Trump on Election Day.

