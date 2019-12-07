Former Iowa firefighter took first steps in 11 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU) – A former firefighter from Iowa took his first steps on Friday after losing the ability to walk 11 years ago.

Davenport’s Robert Juarez walking by using an exoskeleton.

The medical equipment From Genesis Health Systems helps patients walk after traumatic injuries, like the fall from a burning building that left Juarez paralyzed in 2008.

“It means a lot because I know you’re limited with your rehab right after injury. But with my post-injury being ten years, it’s nice that I can continue rehab and again maintain overall good health,” said Juarez.

Davenport-based Genesis is officially celebrating 150 years and its birthday is on Saturday.