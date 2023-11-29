SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Estherville police officer will serve three years on probation after pleading guilty to seven charges of misconduct.

Court documents show that Benjamin Scheevel was sentenced Monday in the Emmet County Courthouse to five years of incarceration to be served concurrently and additional fines and surcharges. However, that term of incarceration has been suspended, so he will instead serve three years on probation.

Scheevel had previously entered an Alford plea of guilty on Oct. 4 to two felony counts of “unauthorized access to or dissemination of criminal intelligence data,” and five aggravated misdemeanors of the same name.

He was originally charged in April 2022 with 84 counts of misconduct, including criminal conduct, perjury, tax evasion, and more. He had been employed by the Estherville Police Department from 2016 to 2019.

Scheevel was charged alongside fellow former Estherville officer Tyler Van Roekel. Van Roekel agreed on Oct. 30 to plead guilty to two counts: unauthorized access to or dissemination of criminal history data, and non-felonious misconduct in office.