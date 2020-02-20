Former clerk of Webster City Chamber of Commerce charged with theft

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

Leah Mulholland
Courtesy Iowa Department of Public Safety

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Webster City Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant has been accused of stealing more than $149,000 from the organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that 40-year-old Leah Mulholland is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card. She was arrested Wednesday. Online court records don’t list an attorney for her.

The department says Mulholland had admitted to three chamber officials that she’d misused chamber funds.

The department also says investigators discovered that Mulholland had issued 247 unauthorized checks totaling more than $149,000 from March 2015 through June 2018.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.