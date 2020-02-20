Former clerk of Webster City Chamber of Commerce charged with theft

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Webster City Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant has been accused of stealing more than $149,000 from the organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that 40-year-old Leah Mulholland is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card. She was arrested Wednesday. Online court records don’t list an attorney for her.

The department says Mulholland had admitted to three chamber officials that she’d misused chamber funds.

The department also says investigators discovered that Mulholland had issued 247 unauthorized checks totaling more than $149,000 from March 2015 through June 2018.

