SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Iowa has shattered records once again as more residents in the state are in need of help when it comes getting food on the table.

The nonprofit said they distributed 2.15 million pounds of food in November. That tops the previous record set at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oct. 20.

More than 191,000 people and 71,000 households continue to be served by the Food Bank every month. Just on Friday, Dec. 8, the Iowa Pork Producers Association donated 1,800 pounds of ground pork to the Food Bank. The organization covers parts of northwest Iowa.