DES MOINES, Iowa — As more travelers take to the skies to reach their holiday destinations, the TSA is reminding those planning to travel with firearms about the right way to pack them.

TSA rules require guns to be packed in a locked hard-sided case that is padded on the inside and the weapon also has to be unloaded. According to the TSA, “Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be securely boxed or included within a hard-sided case containing an unloaded firearm.”

So far this year, TSA agents at the Des Moines International Airport have stopped seven guns — all of which were loaded — during screening. In 2022, 15 guns were found during TSA screening at the airport.

“Once you get to the airport, you’re going to bring that firearm directly to the airline ticket counter, and you’re going to let them know that you’re traveling with a firearm,” said Mark Howell, spokesperson for TSA. “They’re going to give you a card to fill out, it’s called a ‘Declaration Card,’ and that lets the airline, TSA, know that you’re traveling with a gun.”

If there’s room in your suitcase to pack the firearm case, Howell recommends doing so. Some airlines will require guns that are only in a firearm case to be picked up at the baggage office after arrival at the destination. Check with your airline on their policies.

If you don’t declare a firearm you could face a civil penalty of up to $15,000.

You can find out more about the TSA’s rules for traveling with firearms and ammunition here.

Alessandra Young contributed to this report.