Flexsteel says it will close Dubuque manufacturing plant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Telegraph Herald) — Iowa-based furniture maker Flexsteel Industries has announced it will permanently close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the company announced the closure Wednesday morning, minutes before a conference call to discuss its latest quarterly earnings.

The Dubuque plant employs about 150 people.

The company announced its facility in Starkville, Mississippi, also will close, and blamed a drop in demand of some products that have been exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The closure follows the company’s two-week shutdown of the Dubuque plant last month and its announcement that it would lay off about 100 in Dubuque, including about 40 people at its corporate headquarters.  

