Five more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa officials now say that there are five more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The new case brings Iowa’s total to 13 presumptive positive cases, according to a release from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the five new cases are all older adults, ranging from 61 to 80 years, and from Johnson County. Additionally, they were on the same Egyptian cruise as the seven other presumptive positive cases. The five people are in self-isolation at their homes.

In addition to the five new cases, another 14 tests came back negative.

The presumptive tests would be confirmed by testing at the CDC.

A public hotline was been established for any Iowans with questions. That line is available 24/7 at 211. The IDPH has a web page where they show the status of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in the state.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of include older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions.

To help prevent the spread of the illness, Iowa are asked to take simple precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

This is a developing story.