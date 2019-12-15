Five Democratic Presidential Candidates to miss debate due to impeachment trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The impeachment trial is expected to take five Democratic Presidental candidates off of the campaign trail and out of the sixth Presidential debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The Senators that will be missing the debate are Cory Booker, Micheal Bennet, and Amy Klobuchar, along with Bernie Sander and Elizabeth Warren.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying in a press conference on Saturday that the impeachment hearings should be a top priority for candidates.