Fisherman found dead at Iowa lake identified

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A fisherman who died at Rathbun Lake has been identified.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Ralph Rosenberger, 79, of Indianola. An autopsy determined he died of accidental drowning.

Witnesses saw Rosenberger fishing in a boat Friday afternoon and then noticed him floating in the water. They quickly reached him and began CPR while others called emergency responders, who arrived and also attempted lifesaving efforts.

Rosenberger was pronounced dead at the lake.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News