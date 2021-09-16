First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Iowa to promote president’s infrastructure plan

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — The Biden administration hopes to address a worker shortage, by picking up the tab for some child care expenses.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, Wednesday afternoon.

There, Biden promoted the president’s infrastructure plan, the American Rescue Plan, and its “Build Back Better” agenda, which helps Iowa families, according to the first lady.

The plan includes two years of free community college education and the continuation of an expanded child tax credit.

“Investing in working families is the best way that we are going to recover from this pandemic. We’ve known for years that it’s the best way to strengthen our economy,” Biden said.

Biden also called for an expansion of the child care tax credit, which gets most families $300 a month per child for a year. Dr. Biden wants congress to extend it for another four years.

“It’s the largest child tax credit ever. Joe gets it. You know don’t forget, Joe was a single parent for a couple years. He gets it. He was lucky enough to have family, but a lot of people aren’t lucky enough to have family nearby to help out,” Jill Biden said.

The third monthly payment began arriving in Iowa this week according to the first lady.

Biden started her day in Milwaukee and appeared with Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.