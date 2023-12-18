NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Some big-name musical artists are set to perform during Hy-Vee’s INDYCAR Race Weekend next summer at the Iowa Speedway.

Hy-Vee announced Monday that country star Luke Combs and rapper Post Malone will play separate trackside concerts during the weekend. Combs’ concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024, before the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. Malone is slated to play a post-race concert on July 14, 2024.

Luke Combs Post Malone

Combs is riding high on the success of his remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” and was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Malone is a genre-melding artist with hits like “Better Now,” “Sunflower,” and “Rockstar.”

“We’re obviously very excited about how the weekend has been received the past two years, and we know the 2024 event will be just as great. We look forward to bringing these artists to Iowa and providing another outstanding weekend of entertainment,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s vice chairman and CEO.

Some of the previous performers for INDYCAR weekends at the Iowa Speedway have been: Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and Florida Georgia Line.

The concerts are included in the price of the race ticket and you can purchase tickets here.

Hy-Vee says more entertainment acts for the weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.