First flu-related death in Iowa for the season announced

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa health officials have announced the first flu-related death for the influenza season.

The person was an elderly woman 81years old or over from central Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. They said she had underlying conditions.

Officials said that flu activity in Iowa is low.

Everyone over 6 months of age is recommended by the CDC to get the flu vaccine. After vaccination, it takes two weeks for the body to achieve full benefit against the flu virus.

The 2021-22 influenza season began on October 3, 2021.

In addition to the first flu death, the IDPH also announced that the state has more than 26,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are in the state. There are 99,000 allocated doses to the state and about 284,000 Iowans in the 5-11 age group. This comes after the CDC announced Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine.

Effective immediately, the CDC recommends the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series for everyone ages 5 years and older. Families should call their children’s vaccine provider with any questions and to inquire about scheduling an appointment to have their children vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Uxf1ICbdWH — IDPH – Public Health (@IAPublicHealth) November 3, 2021

“Though different in nature, these two announcements highlight how important it is that Iowa families take advantage of one of the most critical public health tools we have – vaccines,” IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia said. “Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from these viruses. Getting vaccinated for both influenza and COVID-19 can help preserve health care resources for other needs, including illnesses, injuries and emergencies.

Garcia urged people to get vaccinated as the holiday and winter months quickly approach.

Vaccine providers can be found by clicking here.