First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of five people charged in a 2019 shooting death in Des Moines has been found not guilty.

Eighteen-year-old Jackson Calaway was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim.

Police said a group of five men and boys targeted Ibrahim for robbery after claiming they wanted to buy marijuana. Ibrahim was shot during a confrontation with the group.

Prosecutors had said they believed Calaway was the shooter. A Polk County jury found Calaway not guilty on Wednesday. The four other suspects are awaiting trial.

