NEWTON, Iowa – Sparks will be flying at the Iowa Speedway, but not with racecars.

Pyrotechnics Guild International is holding its convention at the racetrack. More than 1200 fireworks enthusiasts are in Newton this week to show off their skills, learn from others in the industry, and teach the next generation.

“Watching a 10-year-old build their first firework, go out and shoot it and say, ‘I did that,’ you’re watching their eyes light up,” Tom Sklebar with PGI said.

The public is invited to go see the convention’s displays on Tuesday and Friday nights. There will be concerts before the fireworks with Hairball on Tuesday and Alexandra Kay on Friday.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and you can buy tickets at the door for $30 or online for $20.