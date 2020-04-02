Firefighters organize visual Easter egg hunt in Iowa

GARRISON, Iowa (CNN) – How is the Easter Bunny handling social distancing? In Garrison he’s still hard at work putting together a unique kind of Easter egg hunt that’ll keep folks in town safe, and separate.

With the help of area firefighters there are hidden paper eggs in doors and windows all over the place, and all of them can be seen from the street.

They don’t want anybody to forget about social distancing, so instead of picking up the eggs hunter are keeping a tally.

Erica Flickinger, of the Fire Auxiliary said the eggs are scattered all over town and some are tricky to find.

“We have a Facebook post and, once you think that you’ve found all of them, you go put your guess on there and the first one that is the closest will get the first prize and then we have second and third prizes as well,” Flickinger said.

They’re giving away those prizes on Easter Sunday and the Easter Bunny will be making his way around town on the fire truck that day too.

The hunt is Garrison’s way of making people a little “hoppy” right now.

Latest Stories