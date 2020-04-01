Firefighters find woman’s body after Iowa house blaze

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI-TV/AP) – Officials say the body of a 64-year-old woman was found by firefighters after they put out a blaze at a house in south-central Iowa.

Madison County authorities say the fire erupted Saturday night at a residence just west of Winterset. Station KCCI reports that the body’s been identified as that of Debra Robinson.

The cause of her death and of the fire are being investigated.

Latest Stories