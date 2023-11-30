WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Firefighters are battling a fire in downtown Webster City on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 600 block of 2nd Street on the town square. Fire crews are focusing their attention on a storefront adjacent to the Webster Theater. The Daily Freeman Journal is also reporting the fire was isolated to a vacant storefront and not the theater. The Webster Theater has already posted on Facebook that they will be closed until further notice.

The initial calls for help came in around 1:30 pm. The cause of the fire has not been identified. Firefighters remain on the scene and are still pouring water into the building. No injuries have been reported.