Firefighters: Attempt to smoke out animal led to Iowa church fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Marshall County church is destroyed after someone accidentally started a fire trying to chase out an animal inside.

Firefighters were called to Chapel United Methodist Church around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The church is in rural Marshall County near the town of Green Mountain.

Officials say an animal entered the building and someone inside tried to get rid of it using a smoke bomb and that is when the fire broke out.

It took at least seven fire crews to put the fire out. Crews stuck around for hours to make sure all the hot spots were out so it would not spread to nearby fields.

The church was first established in 1867.

Latest Stories