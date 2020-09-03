Fired agency spokeswoman sues Gov. Reynolds, top aide

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health has filed a lawsuit against the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and one of the governor’s top aides that claims she was illegally fired because of her willingness to respond to media requests.
Polly Carver-Kimm says she filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the state, Reynolds, and Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor, because they violated Iowa’s whistleblower laws when she was forced out of her job in July.
A department spokeswoman says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation against the state.
Garrett didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.
