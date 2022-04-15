IOWA — Abby Finkenauer will be allowed on the Democratic primary ballot for the US Senate, the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled. All seven Iowa justices agreed with the ruling, though only six justices concurred with the opinion.

At issue were three signatures included on Finkenauer’s ballot petition that did not include a date. The State Objections Panel rejected challenges to those signatures, but that decision was challenged in district court. A Polk County judge ruled the signatures should be disallowed and that Finkenauer did not meet the minimum requirements to appear on the ballot. Finkenauer and the State Objections Panel appealed that decision to the Iowa Supreme Court this week.

In its ruling issued on Friday, the court found that Iowa law does not clearly make the absence of a signature on a petition reason enough to reject it.

Finkenauer will now appear on the ballot along with fellow Democrats Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst.