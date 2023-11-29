DES MOINES, Iowa – Though the start of the 2024 Iowa State Fair is still more than eight months away, organizers are giving fair fans a look ahead at a few of the Grandstand acts.

Christian singer Lauren Daigle will perform at the Grandstand on the fair’s opening night, August 8. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was in Des Moines in September, when she played the Iowa Events Center as part of her Kaleidoscope Tour. She’ll be joined by special guest Blessing Offor.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $65.

The following night, August 9, rock legend Foreigner takes the Grandstand stage. The Iowa State Fair is one of the stops on their Historic Farewell Tour. Melissa Etheridge will join the Juke Box Heroes as a special guest for the show.

Tickets are being sold from $35 up to $70.

Tickets for both shows go on sale December 1 at 10:00 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.

Fair organizers plan to announce the identities of two more Grandstand acts before the end of the year.