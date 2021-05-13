Final pre-trial hearing Thursday in Mollie Tibbetts murder case

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Nearly three years after Mollie Tibbetts was murdered, the trial of the man accused of killing her will finally begin next week.

Cristhian Rivera has his final pre-trial hearing in the case Thursday morning. His jury trial begins on Monday in Davenport.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he killed Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student. She disappeared in July of 2018 while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn. Her body was found around a month later in a cornfield near Guernsey after investigators said Rivera led them to it.

The trial is being held in Davenport because of pre-trial publicity. Jury selection is expected to take two days.

Rivera’s trial will be aired on Court TV and streamed online.

