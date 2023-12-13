SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s last round of COVID-19 era stipends for licensed and registered child care providers is now available.

Gov. Reynolds announced the awards will range from $10,000-50,000 based on the program size and number of applications received. The money can be used for one-time expenses that are related to employee recruitment and retention, minor renovations, or upgrading the equipment.

In order to be eligible, the providers must be a licensed child care center or child development home and have their active registration or licensing status be verified and cross-checked to the application for funding.

The application period is open until Jan. 12.